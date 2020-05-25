Labour inspectors close down 3 Nicosia construction sites

Labou inspectors carried out 363 inspections over the weekend and on Monday, of which 322 were in shops where they found a very satisfactory level of compliance.

The 363 inspections included 41 inspections of building sites where there was improved compliance compared to previous days. However some building sites did not have the sanitary or hygiene facilities and three notifications to suspend operation were issued at sites in Nicosia.

The inspectors said they will continue their checks and where necessary will issue fines, prosecute or suspend operations.