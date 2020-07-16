News Local Labour accident in Paphos leaves worker seriously injured

Labour accident in Paphos leaves worker seriously injured

A new labour accident took place early on Thursday, this time at a construction site in coastal Paphos.

As a result, a 45-year-old worker was left seriously injured after falling from a height of several metres from an internal staircase under construction.

He is out of danger even though he suffered multiple fractures, police said.

Investigations are ongoing by both police and officers from the Inspection Department of the Labour Ministry  to ensure whether all safety precautions at the site were taken by the employers.

By Annie Charalambous
