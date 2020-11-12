News Local Labor Ministry gives ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse

Labor Ministry gives ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse

The Labor Ministry gave an ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse until Monday to give convincing answers for the fact that 79 undeclared individuals were found on its premises. In case this is not done, fine amounting to 276,500 euros will be imposed on the company.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Andis Apostolou, head of the Inspection Service for undeclared work, said that a list of 107 persons was given to the Health Ministry as the persons who were employed at the premises and which had undergone COVID-19 tests. As Apostolou said, 79 of these persons were not declared and according to law, there is a fine of 3,500 euros for each undeclared person.

According to the Law on Social Security, the employer has five days in order to bring all evidence regarding these persons.

Moreover, spokesman of the Police Christos Andreou said, the Interior Ministry conveyed a list of 58 persons, including four who are illegally in Cyprus. The Police is now waiting for the report of the Labor Ministry regarding the living conditions of the persons and to ascertain whether there are issues of human trafficking.

Read More: Interior Ministry’s reply to CYPRA about asylum seekers

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo kinds of leave for public servants who come into contact with COVID confirmed case
Next articleParents displeased with measures in Limassol-Paphos; they refer to ‘unequal treatment’

Top Stories

Local

President expresses hope 2021 to be year of economic recovery

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades has  expressed the certainty that the pandemic crisis will be overcome and said he hoped that...
Read more
Local

President briefs Famagusta local authorities on initiatives on Varosha

gavriella -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday met with the local authorities of the occupied Famagusta Municipality, headed by Mayor Dr Simos Ioannou, and...
Read more
Local

Israeli Defence Minister: Turkey must terminate illegalities against Cyprus

gavriella -
Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz has stressed the necessity for Turkey to immediately terminate its illegal actions in Cyprus and the broader region,...
Read more
Local

Finnish woman alleges she was raped

gavriella -
A Finnish woman currently living in Paphos has just filed a complaint with the Paphos CID, saying she was the victim of rape by...
Read more
Local

Support schemes by Finance and Labor Ministries

gavriella -
During a news conference, the Ministers of Labor and Finance announced new support schemes and extension of the current ones for businesses and employees...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President expresses hope 2021 to be year of economic recovery

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades has  expressed the certainty that the pandemic crisis will be overcome and said he hoped that...
Read more
Local

President briefs Famagusta local authorities on initiatives on Varosha

gavriella -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday met with the local authorities of the occupied Famagusta Municipality, headed by Mayor Dr Simos Ioannou, and...
Read more
Local

Israeli Defence Minister: Turkey must terminate illegalities against Cyprus

gavriella -
Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz has stressed the necessity for Turkey to immediately terminate its illegal actions in Cyprus and the broader region,...
Read more
Local

Finnish woman alleges she was raped

gavriella -
A Finnish woman currently living in Paphos has just filed a complaint with the Paphos CID, saying she was the victim of rape by...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros