Labor Ministry gives ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse

The Labor Ministry gave an ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse until Monday to give convincing answers for the fact that 79 undeclared individuals were found on its premises. In case this is not done, fine amounting to 276,500 euros will be imposed on the company.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Andis Apostolou, head of the Inspection Service for undeclared work, said that a list of 107 persons was given to the Health Ministry as the persons who were employed at the premises and which had undergone COVID-19 tests. As Apostolou said, 79 of these persons were not declared and according to law, there is a fine of 3,500 euros for each undeclared person.

According to the Law on Social Security, the employer has five days in order to bring all evidence regarding these persons.

Moreover, spokesman of the Police Christos Andreou said, the Interior Ministry conveyed a list of 58 persons, including four who are illegally in Cyprus. The Police is now waiting for the report of the Labor Ministry regarding the living conditions of the persons and to ascertain whether there are issues of human trafficking.

