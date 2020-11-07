News Local Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

The Ministry’s determination not to permit abuse of the support measures which are being implemented to face the consequences of the pandemic noted in her statements yesterday Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

Speaking to state radio on the continuation of the support measures she admitted that some businesses asked employees to work for 60% of their time so that the businesses would not have to pay additional salaries.

According to information of Phileleftheros this phenomenon appeared mainly during the first months of the schemes’ implementation but it is now very rare.

The recent announcements of the Labor Ministry about continuation of the support measures until March 2021, caused satisfaction among employers which are now waiting for the relevant announcements of the Finance Ministry.

Trade unions also expressed their satisfaction with the Ministry’s measures, with PEO stressing the need to check their implementation. SEK secretary general said that the measures are toward the right direction and that they emerged from social dialogue and negotiations with the trade unions.

 

Read More: Labor Minister announces support schemes amounting to 150 million euros

By gavriella
