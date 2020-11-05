News Local Labor Minister announces support schemes amounting to 150 million euros

Labor Minister announces support schemes amounting to 150 million euros

Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou today announced schemes to support businesses affected by the pandemic, such as hotels and related activities, businesses which have seen a reduction of their turnover, and businesses directly or indirectly affected by the new restrictive measures.

More than 60,000 employees are expected to receive monetary assistance until January, Emilianidou said, provided businesses do not dismiss any staff. Subsidy will cover 60% of their gross salary.

For the support of the Tourist Industry and other related businesses, the Minister announced two schemes which will run between 1 November 2020 and 31 March 2021. According to these schemes a hotel may receive subsidies for up to 97% of its staff if it has suspended its operations.

The next scheme targets businesses which have not fully suspended their operations but must have seen a reduction of over 40% of their turnover. The scheme will cover 50% of their staff.

Support of very small businesses: For support of very small businesses special provisions have been included in all the above schemes for subsidies of 100% of employees for businesses employing up to three persons.

Unemployed: Unemployment benefit will be extended for another two months for people who have exhausted their right to received unemployment benefit.

Support of self-employed: Support to certain categories of self-employed who have been greatly affected by the pandemic will continue provided they have seen a reduction of over 40% of their turnover.

Support of vulnerable groups: If employers are unable for any reason to implement the Health Ministry’s recommendations, sick leave will be paid for as long as needed.

By gavriella
