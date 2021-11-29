Labor Minister announces new policies for parents and children

Labor Minister Zeta Aimilianidou announced that through the Budget already submitted the government has set in motion policies that will help parents and children.

Specifically, through the first budget of the newly-founded Deputy Ministry of Social Care the following policies have been established:

Paid parental leave for all parents for every children aged up to 8 years.

Subsidy toward building of 35 daycare centers for children by the Local Administration Authorities

Subsidies toward parents, on the basis of financial criteria for the studying of their children in approved facilities.

With proposed budget of the new Deputy Ministry, it is estimated that more than 440 million euros will be granted in allowances.