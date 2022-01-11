“La Boutique Fantasque” at Pattihio on January 19

The Private School of Ballet and Rythmic Myras Nicolaou returns at Patticheio Limassol Municipal Theatre with the performance LA BOUTIQUE FANTASQUE.
The show attempts a different approach to the classical version and brings the magical toy world into life.
ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED AT 75% CAPACITY BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :
For all people over 18 years old
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19
For the children12-18 years old
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or
– Valid Certificate of One dose Vaccination with additional PCR / Rapid Test (72 Hours)
Children aged 6 – 11 years negative PCR / Rapid test within 7 days
Children under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate
When Wednesday, January 19 at 8pm
Where Pattihio Theatre, Limassol
Location
Tickets