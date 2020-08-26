News World Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020. Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a “lack of best efforts” at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour.

The 25-year-old has been taking pot shots at Djokovic and other tennis players who have breached social distancing guidelines since the exhibition event organised by the Serbian resulted in four players contracting COVID-19.

He launched another barrage at the world number one on Wednesday in response to a tweet quoting Djokovic, who has won his last 20 matches, contemplating the possibility he might get through the calendar year without losing.

“Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him,” Kyrgios tweeted.

“Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing.

“Majority would say he has taken an L regardless,” he added, referring to the popular gaming term for “take the loss”.

Djokovic, who is preparing for the U.S. Open at the Western & Southern Open in New York, has complained of being subjected to a “witch hunt” over the Adria Tour and last week said he had no regrets over organising the event.

Kyrgios said earlier this month that he would be skipping the U.S. Open, using his announcement to once again lambast the players he felt were being “selfish” by ignoring health protocols. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
