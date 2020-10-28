Kyperounta takes action after 20 covid cases in the community

The Kyperounta local authorities have disinfected the community’s school, public places and sent sms to residents, after 20 people tested positive for covid-19.

Head of Kyperounta community Yiorgos Panayiotou said that these were clusters from particular families.

The SMS has advised people to restrict their movements in order to prevent the spread of the virus and note down their contacts.

Amongst those infected is the Kyperounta priest, who informed people through social media that he performed a funeral service but he was wearing a mask.