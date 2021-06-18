Kykkos Monastery: the miracle in the mountains

ReligionLimassolKykkos Monastery: the miracle in the mountains

Located in the mountainous region of Marathasa Valley, the Monastery of Kykkos is the wealthiest and most lavish on the island, and stands on a mountain peak, at an altitude of 1.318 metres.

Dedicated to Panagia (the Virgin Mary), the monastery possesses one of three icons attributed to Agios Loukas (Apostle Luke) the Evangelist. The icon – covered in silver gilt – is in a shrine made of tortoiseshell and mother-of-pearl that stands in front of the iconostasis.

According to tradition, Cypriot hermit Isaiah miraculously healed the daughter of Emperor Alexios I Komnenos (1081-1118 AD). As a reward, he asked for the icon, and though grieved at the prospect of losing the treasure, the emperor sent it to Cyprus, along with the funds to pay for the construction of a monastery where the sacred relic would be kept.

Church, Monastery, Building, Architecture, ReligionThe monastery was burned down several times and nothing remains of the original structure.

Today, the monastery produces Zivania spirit and other alcoholic drinks, and holds religious fairs on September 8th (Birth of the Virgin) and August 15th (Dormition of the Virgin). There is also a museum on the grounds, whilst it is noteworthy for being the monastery that the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III served at as a novice.

Region: Troodos area [Lefkosia (Nicosia) district]
Address: Marathasa Valley, 13km from Pedoulas village
GPS coordinates: Lat: 34.98334 Lon: 32.741299
Contact No: Tel: +357 22 942 742,  Fax: +357 22 942 384
Operating Hours: November – May: 10:00 – 16:00
June – October: 10:00 – 18:00
Operating Period: All year round.
Closed on Public Holidays.
Entrance Fee: €5,00 / Groups €3,00
Website: www.kykkos.org.cy
Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.
By Lisa Liberti
