Kurdish Ninjas hope for international recognition

‘Soran Ninja Team’ was founded three months ago in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and consists of a mixture of acrobatics, combat techniques and includes the use of shouting, fire and spears. The team hopes to participate in international competitions and become well-known around the world.
MORE PHOTOS
Maradona dies aged 60
Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
Trump’s last presentation of 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Corn" during the 73rd annual presentation (and pardoning) in the Rose Garden at the...
British musician plays the piano for monkeys
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Picture taken November 21,...
Poster in Dublin
People walk past a poster saying 'we will hug again' amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dublin, Ireland, November 22, 2020.