News Local Call for urgent action on making Kritou Tera waterfalls access safer

Call for urgent action on making Kritou Tera waterfalls access safer

Despite the covid-19 pandemic and absence of tourist flows to Cyprus, the Paphos district community of Kritou Tera where its waterfalls have become a popular attraction since last year – and still are – worry over the unsafe road access there.

The community council reckons that from the beginning of June until today more than a thousand vehicles come and go to the waterfalls – on a daily basis, according to Philenews.

And they have appealed to state services to finally move forward with delivering what was agreed upon with Paphos authorities in a bid to make the crossing safer and avoid the worst.

A fire which threatened the community last Sunday highlighted the seriousness of the issue.

Head of the community Dervis Charalambous told Philenews that it was a blessing in disguise that the fire occurred in the upper part of the village.

“If it had broken out in the area of the waterfalls, which is essentially a closed area then the some 300 visitors (there) at the time would have been caught like mice in a trap,” he added.

“The flow of visitors to the waterfalls area this summer despite the pandemic is so big that the community council has already placed a meter on the road leading there, in order to make a study of the traffic in the area so that it can be managed better, and so that the necessary security measures are put in place as well as create the appropriate visitor infrastructures”, he also said.

Until the implementation of these works goes forward the situation created with so many thousands of visitors cannot be considered safe, he warned.

For this reason, the local council has placed warning signs stating that visiting the waterfalls is done at the risk of each individual alone and that the community bears no responsibility to what happens.

In addition, Charalambous said that with the massive traffic observed at the waterfalls on a daily basis a serious littering problem is observed as well.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleIsrael strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops
Next articleOne dies at Wisconsin protest over Black man’s shooting by police

Top Stories

World

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Maria Bitar -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment improves, consumer confidence weakens in August

Maria Bitar -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus improved in August 2020, as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) increased by 1.9 points compared with July 2020. However, consumer confidence...
Read more
World

Greece extends its coastal zone to 12 miles in the Ionian

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his congratulations to the Coast Guard and the Armed Forces on Wednesday during the debate of draft laws for...
Read more
Local

Al Jazeera stories propaganda to harm Cyprus, Interior Minister says

Maria Bitar -
"During the last 24 hours we are witnessing an orchestrated effort by the Al Jazeera network, which, after succeeding in obtaining confidential documents of...
Read more
Local

Man, 33, who was missing since July found dead

Maria Bitar -
Popa Andrei, 33, from Romania, who was reported as missing on July 22 was found dead on Wednesday. His remains were located after a tip...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Al Jazeera stories propaganda to harm Cyprus, Interior Minister says

Maria Bitar -
"During the last 24 hours we are witnessing an orchestrated effort by the Al Jazeera network, which, after succeeding in obtaining confidential documents of...
Read more
Local

Man, 33, who was missing since July found dead

Maria Bitar -
Popa Andrei, 33, from Romania, who was reported as missing on July 22 was found dead on Wednesday. His remains were located after a tip...
Read more
Local

Patient complaints for public hospitals mounting

Maria Bitar -
A patient tried for days to contact the Nicosia hospital. His phone calls went unanswered. He had to eventually go to the hospital in...
Read more
Local

Only one positive case out of Monday’s 30, Ministry of Health apologises

Maria Bitar -
Regarding the 30 Covid cases announced on Monday involving citizens arriving to the island from abroad – Mykonos: 17, Netherlands: 10, Britain: 2, Croatia:...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros