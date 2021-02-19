Kritis Street to remain closed on Sunday morning due to work

According to an announcement of the Nicosia Municipality, within the framework of construction work for the makeover of the Commercial Triangle Makariou-Stasikratous-Evagorou, on Sunday 21 February, Kritis Street in the center of Nicosia will remain closed from 07:00 until 10:00 for the connection of the underground telecommunications network.

Access of pedestrians to all buildings will continue without any problem so drivers are advised to be careful and follow the traffic signs.

The Project is co-funded by the EU Cohesion Fund, the State Budget and the Nicosia Municipality.

(philenews)