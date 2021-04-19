Kremlin says Russia will continue to respond in kind to any sanctions

The Kremlin on Monday (April 16) said Russia would continue to respond in kind if further sanctions were imposed, after new U.S. measures last week targeting sovereign debt and blacklisting Russian companies prompted Moscow to retaliate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The principle of reciprocity is an absolute constant. These (retaliatory) decisions will keep being taken if similar practice continues.”

On Sunday (April 18), U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had told Moscow “there will be consequences” if Alexei Navalny, the opposition figurehead who almost died last year after being given a toxin that Western experts say was Novichok, dies in prison, where he is on hunger strike.

(Reuters)