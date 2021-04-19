NewsWorldKremlin says Russia will continue to respond in kind to any sanctions

Kremlin says Russia will continue to respond in kind to any sanctions

1128WD-USA-RUSSIA_SANCTIONS_KREMLIN_O_

The Kremlin on Monday (April 16) said Russia would continue to respond in kind if further sanctions were imposed, after new U.S. measures last week targeting sovereign debt and blacklisting Russian companies prompted Moscow to retaliate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The principle of reciprocity is an absolute constant. These (retaliatory) decisions will keep being taken if similar practice continues.”

On Sunday (April 18), U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had told Moscow “there will be consequences” if Alexei Navalny, the opposition figurehead who almost died last year after being given a toxin that Western experts say was Novichok, dies in prison, where he is on hunger strike.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleHunger-striking Navalny being transferred to prison hospital

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros