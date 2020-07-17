Kremlin rejects British allegations of Russia stealing Covid-19 vaccine data

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed British allegations of Russia being involved in the hacking and attempted theft of Covid-19 Vaccine data today saying: “We do not accept the accusations. We do not know who has tried to hack what in Britain, but Russia has nothing to do with this. We are facing attempts of committing cybercrimes against our computer bases and departments, our departments constantly disrupt these attacks, it is a common problem. However, we absolutely do not agree with unfounded accusations against us.”

Being questioned further on the fact that the UK is 95% certain that Russian hackers stole the information pertaining to the corona virus vaccine he responded with: “We do not understand what that 95% is. Why not 96 or 94. It seems, British intelligence uses some sort of special calculation method to figure out the degree of their certitude. Anyway, we do not accept the situation when these percentage terms lead to some accusations against us.”

Source: Reuters London

Read more: Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data