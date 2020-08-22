News World Kremlin critic Navalny on flight from Russia to Germany in coma

Kremlin critic Navalny on flight from Russia to Germany in coma

A general view shows an exterior of Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where Alexei Navalny, is expected to be treated after being brought to Germany, in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was en route to Germany early on Saturday to receive medical care after the opposition politician’s allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.

Navalny‘s life was not in immediate danger, he was in an induced coma and his brain was in a stable condition, the medical staff at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk said on Friday.

Navalny was delivered to Omsk airport in an ambulance minutes after 0000 GMT and his plane took off two hours later, a Reuters witness said. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny‘s spokeswoman, said his wife Yulia was also on board.

“The fight for Alexei’s life and health is just beginning and there is a long way to go, but at least the first step has been taken,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and a campaigner against corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

German doctors flew in to evacuate Navalny, 44, at the request of his wife and allies who said they feared authorities might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill and that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital initially said on Friday that while Navalny‘s condition had improved slightly overnight he was in too unstable a state to be safely transported out of the country.

But late on Friday they said they would not object to him being moved after the German doctors were granted access to Navalny and said they thought he was fit to travel.

A senior doctor at the hospital, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said the hospital could help transport Navalny to the airport and that he would be moved within several hours.

“We have taken the decision that we do not object to him being transferred to a different hospital,” Kalinichenko said.

 

WIFE’S APPEAL

Navalny‘s wife Yulia earlier sent a letter to the Kremlin directly appealing for it to intervene and grant permission for him to be allowed to be flown out.

“It’s a shame it took so long for the doctors to make this decision. The plane has been waiting since morning, the documents were also ready then,” Yarmysh, Navalny‘s spokeswoman, said on Friday evening.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital, said earlier that Navalny had been diagnosed with a metabolic disease that may have been caused by low blood sugar.

He said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on Navalny‘s clothes and fingers and that doctors did not believe he had been poisoned.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters.

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and sued over his investigations into corruption. He was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018.

Navalny fell ill while flying back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk where had met allies ahead of regional elections next month. He was taken on a stretcher, motionless, from the plane and rushed to hospital after it made an emergency landing in Omsk.

(Reuters)

Pictured: A general view shows an exterior of Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where Alexei Navalny, is expected to be treated after being brought to Germany, in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMainly fine, temperature edges down to 37 C
Next articleCalifornia governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee

Top Stories

World

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Josephine Koumettou -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have...
Read more
World

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Josephine Koumettou -
Paris' Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianised on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Pattichi Street traffic island row escalates as sides refuse to budge

Josephine Koumettou -
Shopkeepers of Limassol’s busy Nicos and Despina Pattichi Street said on Saturday they plan on taking decisive action following a Transport Ministry announcement on...
Read more
Local

Strong winds disrupt power supply in Nicosia, Paphos, Famagusta

Josephine Koumettou -
Nicosia is facing power cuts in the areas of Archangelos, Anthoupolis and Kaimakli as a result of strong winds on Saturday, philenews reports. The disruption...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 59-year-old under investigation for suspected poaching

Josephine Koumettou -
A 59 year old man was arrested on Friday in Paphos district and subsequently released while police are investigating a case of poaching against...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Josephine Koumettou -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have...
Read more
World

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Josephine Koumettou -
Paris' Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianised on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris...
Read more
World

California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee

Josephine Koumettou -
Hundreds of wildfires burning across Central and Northern California that have already killed six people more than doubled in size on Friday, becoming some of the...
Read more
World

Coronavirus vaccine will be given free to all Greek citizens

Maria Bitar -
It was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the vaccine against the coronavirus, and face masks for pupils and teachers will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros