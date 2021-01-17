News World Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 20, 2020. Alexei Navalny was admitted to hospital in Omsk on Thursday suffering symptoms of what his spokeswoman called poisoning. The placard reads: "Navalny was poisoned. We know who is to blame. Alexei, live. REUTERS/Igor Russak

 

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia later today for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities’ stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critics, announced his decision to return from Germany on Wednesday, saying he missed Moscow and was not interested in what he called new fabricated criminal cases against him.

A day later, the Russian capital’s prison service said it would do everything to arrest him once he returned, accusing him of flouting the terms of a suspended prison sentence for embezzlement, a 2014 case he says was trumped up.

Navalny, who is hoping for success in parliamentary elections in September, faces potential trouble in three other criminal cases too, all of which he says are politically motivated.

His return poses a conundrum for the Kremlin: jail him and risk protests and punitive Western action by turning him into a political martyr. Or do nothing and risk looking weak in the eyes of Kremlin hardliners.

Navalny, 44, is expected to fly from Berlin, where he was flown in August for emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with what German tests showed was a Novichok nerve agent, and to arrive in Moscow this evening.

The opposition politician, who says he has nearly fully recovered, says Putin was behind his poisoning. The Kremlin denies involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and that he is free to return to Russia.

Navalny says the Kremlin is afraid of him. The Kremlin, which only refers to him as the “Berlin patient,” laughs that off.

Putin allies point to opinion polls that show the Russian leader is far more popular than Navalny, whom they call a blogger rather than a politician.

Navalny has said he will take a flight operated by Russian airline Pobeda, owned by state-controlled Aeroflot.

His supporters plan to meet him at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport despite a forecast of bitterly cold minus 17 Celsius (1 Fahrenheit) weather and over 4,500 new coronavirus cases a day in the Russian capital.

So far, at least 2,000 people have used a Facebook page to say they plan to be there, with another 6,000 expressing an interest. Pro-Kremlin activists are also expected to turn up.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleQuake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Next articleEmployee covid positivity just 0.19%

Top Stories

Local

Limassol municipality sorry about flood damages, citing responsibility of many

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Many are to blame for the lack of anti-flood work in the historic centre of Limassol, said a municipality statement, apologising to the locals...
Read more
World

Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric has urged President Michel Aoun to set up a reconciliation meeting with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to form a cabinet,...
Read more
Local

Heavy snowfall in Troodos, all roads CLOSED

Constantinos Tsintas -
  All roads to Troodos (Prodromos-Troodos, Karvouna-Troodos and Platres-Troodos) have now closed to traffic as heavy snowfalls continue in the area. People are advised not to...
Read more
World

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: foreign minister

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign...
Read more
Local

Fog across Troodos, low visibility and slippery roads in many areas

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police are calling on drivers to exercise caution as frost and sleet has caused many roads to become slippery, as a cold snap and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric has urged President Michel Aoun to set up a reconciliation meeting with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to form a cabinet,...
Read more
World

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: foreign minister

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign...
Read more
World

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Constantinos Tsintas -
  At least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency said, the latest...
Read more
World

Biden plans ‘roughly a dozen’ Day One executive actions: aide

Constantinos Tsintas -
   U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros