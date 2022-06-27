Koushios, Demetriou and Pantelides take up their duties

The appointment ceremony of the new Minister of Labor and Social Insurance Kyriacos Koushos, the new Deputy Minister to the President Petros Demetriou and the new Director of the President’s Office Pantelis Pantelides took place on Monday at the Presidential Palace, in the presence of the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades. It is noted that Kyriacos Koushos undertook the Ministry after the death of former Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

During the ceremony, the President said the appointment was the saddest he ever had to make during his term since he had to replace an associate and a personality who honored this position. Addressing Kyriacos Koushos he told him his mission was equally difficult since he is asked to succeed Emilianidou in a Ministry that has been identified with her actions.

He also wished the three new appointees all the best in their new endeavors.