Kostrikkis: the 2nd Covid wave has yet to peak, concerned by conspiracy theorists

‘I am really concerned by the rising number of people who believe that the covid infection does not exist or do not realise its serious repercussions’, said Leontios Kostrikkis, professor of Molecular Immunology at the University of Cyprus and member of the health ministry’s scientific advisory committee.

In an interview with Phileleftheros, Kostrikkis notes that the virus has yet to peak in its present surge and expressed the hope that the additional measures taken on October 22nd will eventually lead to a drop in new cases and a return to the previous epidemiological outlook of a low number of infections.

It was really important, Kostrikkis stressed, to prevent a new spread of the virus through the community by implementing all the restrictions, such as a wearing a mask everywhere, in order to prevent the situation from worsening.

He expressed the hope that the effectiveness of the latest measures will start showing in the next few days.

Kostrikkis made clear that all efforts are being made to prevent a lockdown, which is not the long term option, adding that since there is no vaccine, that would mean staying at home at least until January.

Wearing a mask is a process, as he said, not punishment.