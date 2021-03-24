Kostas Neofitidis-A life dedicated to design, art, architecture and inspirational travels

By IDSA-San Francisco

Kostas Neofitidis is an eclectic creative based in Cyprus. In his multidisciplinary studio, he develops outstanding architecture, capturing interiors and objects and highly unique art pieces.

The pandemic’s magical side is the reconnection after being far away from people, having met perhaps several years ago, and then set apart by differences in time, routines, and space.

IDSA-SF: Hello Kostas, thank you for your time to answer to these questions. Let’s start with you. Tell me a little bit about your background.

It’s a pleasure for me to be able to talk to the IDSA community about my inspiration and experience.

I have studied to be an architect, but I believe that I could have studied any creative field. I am naturally inclined to create new ideas. During the 30 and over years of my career, I have designed buildings, objects, art. My philosophy is absolutely multidisciplinary.

Tell me more about your approach to a project.

When I start designing something new, I let my mind imagine a world. I have travelled for many years, especially in East Asia. I believe that the very spiritual approach of those cultures have helped me discover the true confidence in myself and in my ideas. So when I have in front of me a new brief or I would like to create a new art piece, the first research is within me. I rarely look for what others do or the latest trends because I feel that any design coming out of my pencil needs to bring vibrant feelings.

Let’s look at your work; it’s absolutely diverse! How do you define your project-focused side and rational personality with your artistic side?

I don’t find the two aspects being in contrast with each other. I believe that is a mistake to think that creative fields are compartments. Both of the worlds live within me; they are just two different “modes.” This is why I chose to put my artwork under the name of Kota, because it sounds almost like Kostas. I love this biomy between Kota and Kosta.

Kota is the way local habitants used to call me in my long travels around Asia. I got used to that, and it was really the place that has helped me to “come out” of conventional thinking.

What I have learned during my travelling is that qualities like innovation and sustainability are embedded in the concept. It is also interesting how traditional craft can be at the same time a vehicle of innovation when you apply it to different applications they were created for. Respect and support of those crafts is essential to achieve stunning results.

For the full interview with Kostas Neofytitis click here:

https://www.idsa.org/news/design-news/life-dedicated-design-art-architecture-and-inspirational-travels?fbclid=IwAR1fL5H_uHVyTKGiSn0h_LShvTzxw-7Hrn7DSXboGi54YWrOXmR0Hya962E