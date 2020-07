In one of the most beautiful and graphic areas of the capital you will find the Korniza Baroque. It is an atmospheric place that is located in an old mansion. The retro eastern decoration will impress you and of course the hamam Omerye that is just opposite. You can relax by enjoying your drink or coffee, while it is worth it to taste their snacks that are made their. Take a now that sometimes there are live music nights.

Soutsou 9, old Nicosia, 22104077, Monday to Saturday 10:30-2:00.