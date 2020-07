Modern and tasteful fish restaurant, practically on the beach, with sea views.

The main part of the menu is fresh fish and shellfish and there are also options for meat-eaters.

Very good fried dishes and very well cooked lobster (boiled or grilled).

Address: Ayia Napa, Makronissos Beach, Ayia Thekla area, 5340, Famagusta Tel: +357 23201080 Open: Daily, lunch-dinner. Price: €30 – €45