Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 kg kolokasi (taro) root

½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes

6 tbsp olive oil

1 head of fresh celery, diced

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

4 firm red tomatoes, diced

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 small stick cinnamon

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt & pepper to season

½ cup dry red wine

Water or stock

Preparation:

Peel but do not wash the kolokasi. Kolokasi should never be sliced or diced as it will not become soft during cooking. Instead, prepare it by inserting a firm knife into the root, then twisting it to break off bite-sized pieces.

Sauté the kolokasi in a little olive oil until lightly browned.

Transfer to a deep saucepan and add the meat together with all the remaining ingredients except the parsley and lemon juice.

Cover with water or stock.

Simmer gently until the meat is fully cooked, then add the lemon juice and parsley.

Tip: Never add lemon juice during cooking, as the kolokasi will become hard.

Kolokasi can be also cooked with chicken instead of pork, or even without meat for a vegetarian dish.

Courtesy of the CTO

By Andreas Nicolaides
