Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one of the positive cases at the Bishopric last Saturday, got tested on Monday and, despite initially testing negative for the virus he decided to self-isolate until he could get retested on Thursday (when he was found to be positive to the virus).

Read more: Two Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19