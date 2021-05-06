Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Cyprus reach an agreement on mutual recognition of vaccination

The Governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus reached an agreement regarding mutual recognition of vaccination and green passport, which is the first of its kind between the two countries.

According to diplomatic sources, this agreement has been reached following recent talks between Bahrain and Cyprus, in addition to communication between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health in both countries.

Based on the agreement, people who have been vaccinated in both countries and received vaccinations recognized in the other country will be exempt from the procedures and protocols followed upon arrival related to the coronavirus.

The identification process will be carried out digitally, which will greatly facilitate entry into both countries and is expected to promote tourism, trade and economic relations between the two countries the sames sources said.