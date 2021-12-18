King of Jordan meets with President Anastasiades,

Βilateral relations, regional developments, Climate Change, efforts to combat covid-19 and the Cyprus issue were on the agenda of a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades had on Friday with the King of Jordan Abdullah II, who is paying an official visit to Cyprus.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, a military honorary guard presented honours and the national anthems of Cyprus and Jordan were performed.

Then the King of Jordan laid a wreath at the Monument of Archbishop Makarios III.

According to an announcement by the Presidency, the President and the King of Jordan held a private meeting during which gifts were exchanged. Later on, the President bestowed upon the King of Jordan the highest honour of the Republic of Cyprus, the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III, and King Abdullah II bestowed upon the President the highest honour of Jordan, the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Renaissance.

On the sidelines of the private meeting between the two leaders, bilateral Agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed by competent Ministers of the two countries.

The Agreements signed concern the avoidance of double taxation, the extradition of fugitives from justice, and a Memorandum οn development cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

President Anastasiades and the King of Jordan held expanded talks with their respective delegations in the format of a dinner.

Among the issues discussed were bilateral relations, regional developments, Climate Change, efforts to combat covid-19. The President also briefed the King of Jordan on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and the Turkish provocations against the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.