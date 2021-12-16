King of Jordan Abdallah II to pay an official visit to Cyprus on Friday

King of Jordan Abdallah II will pay an official visit to Cyprus on Friday at the invitation of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Two important agreements to be signed between the two countries during the high-profile visit is that of the abolition of double taxation and one on extradition procedures.

This is what a Presidency announcement said, adding that Anastasiades will receive the King at the Presidential Palace in the afternoon.

A private meeting will follow and then the two heads of state will attend extended talks between delegations of the two countries.

Anastasiades will brief the King on the developments in the Cyprus issue and will discuss, among other things, bilateral relations and actions to address the effects of Climate Change.

As well as the initiative of the President of the Republic for the Eastern Mediterranean region, efforts to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and regional developments in the Middle East.

During the visit, the President will award the King of Jordan with the Grand Necklace of the Order of the Blessed Sacrament.

At the same time, King Abdullah II will present the President with the highest honorary distinction of his country.