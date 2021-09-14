NewsWorldKim Kardashian's face and body covered in all black Balenciaga at Met...

Kim Kardashian’s face and body covered in all black Balenciaga at Met Gala

Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday (September 13) in a celebration of the best of American fashion.

Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, even her face covered in thick black fabric.

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for New York’s MOMA and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Jennifer Lopez sported a Western black hat over a plunging bronze gown and fur jacket.

Last year’s Met Gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday’s gathering was about a third smaller than usual with about 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they did not wear masks while posing upon their arrival.

