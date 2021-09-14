Kim Kardashian’s face and body covered in all black Balenciaga at Met Gala

Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday (September 13) in a celebration of the best of American fashion.

Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, even her face covered in thick black fabric.

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for New York’s MOMA and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Jennifer Lopez sported a Western black hat over a plunging bronze gown and fur jacket.

Last year’s Met Gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday’s gathering was about a third smaller than usual with about 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they did not wear masks while posing upon their arrival.