KIDSFEST 2021 in Paphos on July 25

A brand new event is coming to Paphos bringing the families together in Paphos and Surrounding Areas for the ultimate KIDSFEST 2021 and to raise money for the incredible Nicosia based Charity ‘One Dream, One Wish’ for Cancer Afflicted Children in Cyprus.

WHAT’S ON

Family Fun Day with Stalls & Attractions for all the Family to enjoy!

From Soft Play to Castle Fun, Arts & Crafts to Special Guests, a FUN afternoon for the children to enjoy and adults too with our Family Fun Zone with Live Entertainment and BBQ!

HELPING LOCAL CHARITIES

One Dream, One Wish | Cyprus – supporting this amazing Charity for Cancer Afflicted Children in Cyprus. Let’s all together share the feeling of support to offer a little bit more to cancer-afflicted children. Let’s all make those children feel happy. Let’s make them smile and enjoy life

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & SPECIAL GUESTS

With your host Jason Collins from VIVA FM and a Live Radio Roadshow the fun has only just started!

We will be announcing our FULL Entertainment Programme SOON!

When Sunday, July 25 from 3pm till 9pm

Where Ktima Alassos, Paphos

