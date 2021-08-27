ActivitiesNicosiaKids Activities with Wizards on the coming weekend at the Mall of...

Kids Activities with Wizards on the coming weekend at the Mall of Engomi

On the last weekend of August two entertaining wizards will welcome all the children at the brand-new food court of the renewed Mall of Engomi, for a fun two hours with magic-themed arts and crafts!

You will have a chance to enjoy family brunch or lunch tasting delicious dishes followed by the great coffee at one of our six new restaurants and cafes – with all the amazing options you will find it hard to choose!

Free participation.

All health and safety measures will be implemented.

When Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, August 29 at 11am

Duration: 2 hours

Where The Mall of Engomi

Location

Facebook

By Lisa Liberti
