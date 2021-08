This weekend two magical fairies will welcome our little friends at the brand new Food Court of the renewed Mall of Engomi, for a fun two hours with arts and crafts, and photos! Don’t forget to try food or coffee at one of our six new restaurants and cafes – with all the delicious options you will find it hard to choose!

When Every weekend from 11am

Where The Mall of Engomi

Free participation. All health and safety measures will be observed.