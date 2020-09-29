News World Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain's Prince George

Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain’s Prince George

A handout photo released by Britain's Prince William and Cathrine, Duchess of Cambridge, of Prince William and Prince Louis watching as Prince George holds the tooth of a giant shark given to him by David Attenborough after Prince William and David Attenborough attended an outdoor screening of the upcoming Attenborough's feature film, in the gardens of Kensington Palace, in London, Britain, September 24, 2020. Picture taken September 24, 2020. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2020, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. THIS PHOTOGRAPH IS PROVIDED TO YOU STRICTLY ON CONDITION THAT YOU WILL MAKE NO CHARGE FOR THE SUPPLY, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION OF IT AND THAT THESE CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY (AND THAT YOU WILL PASS THESE ON) TO ANY ORGANISATION TO WHOM YOU SUPPLY IT. THERE SHALL BE NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS (INCLUDING BY WAY OF EXAMPLE ONLY) ANY USE IN MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING OR ANY OTHER NON-NEWS EDITORIAL USE. THE PHOTOGRAPHS MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. ALL OTHER REQUESTS FOR USE SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PRESS OFFICE AT KENSINGTON PALACE IN WRITING.

Malta, making a rapid U-turn, said on Tuesday Britain’s Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth that was given to him by veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

The 23-million-year-old fossil was discovered by Attenborough in Malta when he was holidaying on the Mediterranean island in the 1960s.

He gave it to George, 7, at the weekend, raising the hackles of some Maltese, who thought the tooth should be returned to them. Culture Minister Jose Herrera said on Monday he would “set the ball rolling” in retreiving the tooth, but the plan rapidly ran aground.

“It is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further,” a ministry spokesman said, without giving any explanation for the abrupt change of heart.

Herrera’s move on Monday had raised some negative comments on social media, with critics pointing out that fossilised teeth of megalodon sharks can be bought for less than 50 euros.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered in Malta three years ago, wrote on Twitter that Herrera should be campaigning to tackle graft rather than try to take a present from a child.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDeadline for submission of 5G license applications postponed again
Next articleWarning over high concentration of dust in the air

Top Stories

Local

EAC warns customers of fraudulent visits by strangers posing as their staff

Maria Bitar -
Recently, EAC customers have informed the Organisation that they have been receiving visits from persons posing as EAC employees to check their electricity meters. These...
Read more
Local

UPDATED – Drunk man entered café in Larnaca and pulled out knife

Maria Bitar -
A drunk man entered a well-known café-restaurant in the centre of Larnaca and pulled out a knife. According to initial information, the man asked for...
Read more
Local

European bee-eaters, other protected species illegally killed in Meneou

Maria Bitar -
Images of dead protected species in Meneou area, Larnaca, were published on Facebook by BirdLife Cyprus and have caused anger and disgust, Philenews reported...
Read more
Local

Death of 76-year-old bather in Larnaca sparks lifeguards’ protest

Annie Charalambous -
A 76-year-old man drowned early on Tuesday at Makenzie beach in Larnaca and lifeguards have called again for safety measures to be taken. “This sad...
Read more
Local

Larnaca Municipality appeal for immediate cat sterilisation

Maria Bitar -
Larnaca Municipality on Tuesday appealed to cat owners to neuter their pets immediately so that the population of strays and free-roaming ones across the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

TUI cruise ship docks in Piraeus, repeat COVID test for 12 crew negative

Annie Charalambous -
A cruise ship carrying about 920 passengers docked at Piraeus port near Athens early on Tuesday and a repeat test for 12 of its...
Read more
World

Pompeo, Mitsotakis on a visit to Souda base in Crete

Annie Charalambous -
The visit to Greece of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - the second in just one year - reflects the key role the...
Read more
World

UN Spokesman caught off guard when asked about Turkey’s ‘chaotic actions’

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General’s Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday was caught off guard when a foreign correspondent asked for a comment on the Turkish President...
Read more
World

Fiercest clashes since 1990s rage in Azerbaijan’s Armenian enclave

Annie Charalambous -
Fighting escalated sharply on Monday between Azerbaijan and its Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and at least 55 people were killed in a second...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros