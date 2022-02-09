KARANTOKIS GROUP-Multi-dimensional innovation Group

Successful for over six decades, the Group was established in 1940 by Nikos Karantokis, who founded Medcon Construction in 1956, setting the strongest of foundations for today’s multifaceted reality.

A present made up of involvement in many economic fields, including construction, land development and property management, hospitality, waste management and biological (organic) farming.

Τhe Group’s CEO is Dimitra Karantoki (daughter of the founder), with four other family members also active in the company.

Read full story here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/karantoki/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)