Another dam of Paphos district has overflown. As of Sunday, the Kannaviou dam has started overflowing, while the dam of Evretou in Polis Chrysochous is also expected to overflow soon since it is full by almost 95%.

Almost all dams in the district of Paphos have overflown like the dam of Asprokremmos, which is the biggest in the area, as well as the smaller dams in Argaka, Pomos and Agia Marina.