An old mansion with a large verdant garden in the centre of Larnaca, close to a belltower. In operation as a restaurant since 1993, it serves classic dishes with an emphasis on meat.

Address: 10 Nicodemou Mylona, 6050, Larnaca Tel: +357 24626110 Open: Year round, daily in the evenings. Closed on Sunday. Price: €30 – €35