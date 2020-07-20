Family taverna with character that has been in operation for 50 years.

Rustic interior and cool, covered garden in the summer, surrounded by greenery, that steals the show. Finely crafted Cyprus cuisine with excellent ingredients.

Depending on the season, the members of the family contribute wild artichokes, mushrooms, asparagus and snails they have gathered themselves.

Their own halloumi and tomatoes and local potatoes complement the offer. Good, homemade sweets.

Address: Paralimni, 23 Dedalou, 5281, Famagusta Tel: +357 825144 Open: Daily, lunch-dinner, closed on Monday. Price: €30 – €45