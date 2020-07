Family fish taverna with a 50 year old history.

Modern, stylish and decorated in white hues with a great view of the sea from the covered terrace.

Good fried and grilled dishes, pasta with shrimp and lobster and vegetarian options.

Try the grilled yellowbelly rockcod and the steamed mussels.

Address: Protaras, Pernera, 40 Ellinon, 5295, Famagusta Tel: +357 23831145 Open: Daily, morning-evening. Price: €35 – €45