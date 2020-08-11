Kadis: Life sentence for forest arsonists

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, suggested that the sentence for forest fires resulting from arson is increased to life imprisonment to the Ministry of Justice, so that “the sentence acts as a real deterrent”.

Kadis stressed the need to increase the penalties so that they become dissuasive answering questions in the context of his statements after the signing of the Aradippou flood defences.

He added that it seems that several of the forest fires are the result of arson.

Source: Philenews/CNA