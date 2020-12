In reply to reports about providing or revoking permits to current and former politicians to own guns, the Justice Ministry issued an announcement wishing to clarify the issue.

First of all the Ministry noted that any discussion on an issue related to public safety is not productive.

Then, it reported that permits for gun ownership are provided to face an existing and particularly serious danger against human lives. The Justice Minister does not wish to follow up on the matter.

