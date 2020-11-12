News Local Justice Minister: The aim is not a police or military state

Justice Minister: The aim is not a police or military state

The aim of the government is not to create a police or military state, Minister of Justice and Public Order Emily Yiolitis assured on Thursday, and called upon all the citizens of the Republic of Cyprus to join forces with the state, in order to contain the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference, Yiolitis called on the people to observe the new measures, noting that collectively things could return to normality.

She said that, looking at the epidemiological situation, it was imperative to take further measures to protect human life.
Yiolitis pointed that for the measures and sacrifices to be of value, the Police and National Guard would have to contribute to guarantee the measures were adhered to.

“We have no choice and there is no other priority than securing the greatest good, that of life. It is absolutely necessary to strictly monitor the new measures, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further,” she said.

Referring to the army, the Minister said its role was to contribute and assist.

Asked if there would be roadblocks for Limassol and Paphos, the two towns in lockdown, Yiolitis said there would be checkpoints.

(CNA)
By gavriella
Previous articlePresident expresses hope 2021 to be year of economic recovery
Next articleLimassol and Paphos schools ready for distance education, Minister says

Top Stories

Local

185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; one death

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19, 86 years old, with bad pre-existing medical condition who was being treated...
Read more
Local

Limassol and Paphos schools ready for distance education, Minister says

gavriella -
Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou gave on Thursday a press conference in which he gave detailed information about the government`s additional measures announced on...
Read more
Local

Justice Minister: The aim is not a police or military state

gavriella -
The aim of the government is not to create a police or military state, Minister of Justice and Public Order Emily Yiolitis assured on...
Read more
Local

President expresses hope 2021 to be year of economic recovery

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades has  expressed the certainty that the pandemic crisis will be overcome and said he hoped that...
Read more
Local

President briefs Famagusta local authorities on initiatives on Varosha

gavriella -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday met with the local authorities of the occupied Famagusta Municipality, headed by Mayor Dr Simos Ioannou, and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; one death

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19, 86 years old, with bad pre-existing medical condition who was being treated...
Read more
Local

Limassol and Paphos schools ready for distance education, Minister says

gavriella -
Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou gave on Thursday a press conference in which he gave detailed information about the government`s additional measures announced on...
Read more
Local

President expresses hope 2021 to be year of economic recovery

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades has  expressed the certainty that the pandemic crisis will be overcome and said he hoped that...
Read more
Local

President briefs Famagusta local authorities on initiatives on Varosha

gavriella -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday met with the local authorities of the occupied Famagusta Municipality, headed by Mayor Dr Simos Ioannou, and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros