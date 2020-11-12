Justice Minister: The aim is not a police or military state

Speaking at a press conference, Yiolitis called on the people to observe the new measures, noting that collectively things could return to normality.

The aim of the government is not to create a police or military state, Minister of Justice and Public Order Emily Yiolitis assured on Thursday, and called upon all the citizens of the Republic of Cyprus to join forces with the state, in order to contain the coronavirus.

She said that, looking at the epidemiological situation, it was imperative to take further measures to protect human life.

Yiolitis pointed that for the measures and sacrifices to be of value, the Police and National Guard would have to contribute to guarantee the measures were adhered to.

“We have no choice and there is no other priority than securing the greatest good, that of life. It is absolutely necessary to strictly monitor the new measures, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further,” she said.

Referring to the army, the Minister said its role was to contribute and assist.

Asked if there would be roadblocks for Limassol and Paphos, the two towns in lockdown, Yiolitis said there would be checkpoints.