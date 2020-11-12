Justice Minister: The aim is not a police or military state

Speaking at a press conference, Yiolitis called on the people to observe the new measures, noting that collectively things could return to normality.
“We have no choice and there is no other priority than securing the greatest good, that of life. It is absolutely necessary to strictly monitor the new measures, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further,” she said.
Referring to the army, the Minister said its role was to contribute and assist.
Asked if there would be roadblocks for Limassol and Paphos, the two towns in lockdown, Yiolitis said there would be checkpoints.