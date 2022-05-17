Justice Minister says discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation has no place

NewsLocalJustice Minister says discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation has no...

On the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Justice Minister Stephie Drakou stressed that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or on the basis of gender identity has no place.

At the same time, she noted that protection and respect of human dignity and diversity constitute elements of our democratic culture and we work every day to safeguard them.

Furthermore, she referred to the institutionalization of political co-habitation and to the criminalisation of homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that the government has implemented, as well as to the stricter sentences for criminal actions taking place with homophobic or transphobic motives.

She also said that recently Cyprus and the UK signed a Memorandum on LGBTI+ rights, concerning the protection and promotion of LGBTI+ rights in Europe and in the Commonwealth.

