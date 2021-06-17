Justice Minister Emily Yiolites resigns

Justice Minister Emily Yiolites submitted her resignation citing repeated reports in recent weeks referring to her replacement and presenting her as the “weak link” of the government.

In her letter to President Anastasiades, Yiolites said that it is impossible for her to remain at the Ministry. She also noted that when she spoke with the President on the phone, he told her that he was paying the cost of her presence at the Council of Ministers due to her relationship with his family and due to what has been reported in the media from time to time about her.

She pointed out that she accepted the position at an extremely difficult period due to the pandemic and the ongoing corruption. She also mentioned her achievements noting that her participation in a government that did not enjoy the best of impressions had consequences on her health.

She concluded saying she is leaving with a clear conscience knowing that she has done her duty.