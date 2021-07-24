NewsLocalJustice Minister Drakou abstains from her duties due to accident

Justice Minister Drakou abstains from her duties due to accident

Justice Minister Stefi Drakou suffered a minor accident and she is going to abstain from her duties for a couple of days at the instructions of her doctor.

