Just two new Covid cases in Cyprus, encouraging trend

Cyprus is back to single digit coronavirus cases, with the health ministry announcing a further two in the past 24 hours, out of a total of 2,843 tests.

This raises the number of total cases to 1,483.

One case was detected out of 98 samples in the process of tracking the contacts of confirmed cases, while the 2nd, who tested on August 28, resulted out of 876 samples through private initiative.

The following tests were carried out without new cases:

1504 tests on passengers and repatriates

83 tests at General Hospitals’ laboratories

228 tests in the framework of the program of of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Six patients are being treated at the Famagusta General, the referral institution for Covid, one of them in the ICU.

One patient remains intubated at the Nicosia General ICU.