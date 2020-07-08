News Local June vehicle registrations down an annual 5.8%

June vehicle registrations down an annual 5.8%

Ministry of Transport facing obstacles with used cars subsidy

 

 

In June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures were being gradually lifted in Cyprus, the total registration of motor vehicles numbered 3,547, recording a decrease of 5.8% compared to June 2019.

Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 13.3% to 2,621.

The main developments in the first six months of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019 are summarised as follows:

(a) The total registration of motor vehicles decreased by 25.3% to 17,525 in January – June 2020, from 23,449 in January – June 2019.

(b) Passenger saloon cars decreased to 13,633, from 19,102 in January – June 2019, recording a fall of 28.6%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 5,004 or 36.7% were new and 8,629 or 63.3% were used cars.

(c) Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 16.2% to 2,246 in January – June 2020, compared to 2,680 in January – June 2019. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 17.6% to 1,900, heavy goods vehicles by 2.9% to 265 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 19.8% to 81.

(d) Mopeds <50cc recorded a decrease of 47.9% to 86 in the first six months of 2020, compared to 165 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(e) Mechanised cycles >50cc increased to 1,252 in January-June 2020, compared to 1,189 in January – June 2019, recording an increase of 5.3%.

The report is available in electronic form at the website of the Statistical Service, at the address http://www.cystat.gov.cy.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
