June beer sales down annual 19.5%

Beer sales in June slumped an annual 19.5% reflecting the absence of tourists, although exports recorded a significant increase.

Figures released by the Statistical Service showed total beer sales in June were 3.86 million litres compared to 4.80 million in the corresponding month last year. For the six months, sales were 12.82 million litres, down 29.6%.

Sales of beer for domestic consumption fell 23.8% to 3.6 million litres compared to 4.67 million litres in June 2019.

Compared to May 2020, total sales were up 59% and sales for domestic consumption were up 54.2%.

Beer exports rose to 264,329 — up 98% over June 2019 and up 138% over May 2020.