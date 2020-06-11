News Local July reopening for majority of Limassol hotels

July reopening for majority of Limassol hotels

The majority of Limassol’s hotels will reopen in July, president of Limassol hoteliers association Charis Theocharous has told CNA.

Theocharous said that only 4 or 5 hotels in the city have reopened on June 1 while the managements of most of them have said they will reopen in July. Uncertainty persists, however, he noted, as everyone is anticipating decisions for financial support on the basis of employment subsidies.

“The most important thing is support measures for workers with a plan until at least October,” he said, adding that “Limassol hoteliers want their hotels to open but there need to be certain prerequisites.”

The situation becomes more challenging, he said, after neighbouring Israel was ‘demoted’ to Group B of countries whose citizens can travel to Cyprus. Uncertainty remains, he added, for the big markets of UK and Russia “that comprise 55% – 60% of our business.”

Read more: Arrivals via Cyprus Flight Pass

Limassol has around 13,000-bed capacity in licensed accommodation and reservations are “close to zero”, Theocharous noted.

But he said he is hopeful that measures that will boost the hotel sector “which is the backbone of our economy” will be announced soon.

Read more: Today’s arrivals and departures at Larnaca Airport

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous article‘Finally’ say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances
Next articleBanksy mural stolen from Bataclan theatre found in Italian farmhouse

Top Stories

Local

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Josephine Koumettou -
Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the...
Read more
Local

Epidemiologist urges people to continue to be vigilant, condemns irresponsible behaviour

Josephine Koumettou -
People must continue to be vigilant and to take all necessary protection measures against the coronavirus, member of the scientific team and professor of...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, total now 975

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, from a total of 2518 tests carried out. The case was found...
Read more
Local

10-month-old baby flown to Israel for heart operation

Josephine Koumettou -
A 10-month-old baby has been flown by air ambulance from Cyprus to Israel's Sheba medical centre by special approval from Israel, Israeli ambassador to...
Read more
World

Banksy mural stolen from Bataclan theatre found in Italian farmhouse

Josephine Koumettou -
A mural by secretive British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where Islamist gunmen killed 90 people in 2015, has...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Josephine Koumettou -
Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the...
Read more
Local

Epidemiologist urges people to continue to be vigilant, condemns irresponsible behaviour

Josephine Koumettou -
People must continue to be vigilant and to take all necessary protection measures against the coronavirus, member of the scientific team and professor of...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, total now 975

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, from a total of 2518 tests carried out. The case was found...
Read more
Local

10-month-old baby flown to Israel for heart operation

Josephine Koumettou -
A 10-month-old baby has been flown by air ambulance from Cyprus to Israel's Sheba medical centre by special approval from Israel, Israeli ambassador to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros