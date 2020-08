In July 2020 temperatures reached or even exceeded 40°C.

According to a press release by the Press and Information Office, July was the month with the highest average daily maximum temperatures recorded since 1983.

The average daily maximum temperature in July this year was 39.7 °C.

In July the thermometer reached or exceeded 40°C, more times than any other July from 1983 onwards, while during this month most warnings were issued for high temperatures.

Source: CNA