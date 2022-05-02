Judith Johnson’s “Fear” in Larnaca on May 14

Little Muse Theatre presents “FEAR” by Judith Johnson.

Kal tells the story of a local house, said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who once lived there with his ageing mother and pet monkey. Kal challenges his friends to sneak into the haunted house where they find something terrifying in the upstairs bedroom…deliciously funny and scary!

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)

People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate

When: Saturday, May 14 at 5 pm

Where Larnaca Municipal Theatre

Duration 80’

Location

Ages 8+

Language English

Tickets €8