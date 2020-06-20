News World Judge rules against Trump request to block Bolton's book

Judge rules against Trump request to block Bolton’s book

FILE PHOTO: National Security Adviser John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

 

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China’s help to win re-election.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said in his ruling.

The administration had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the publication of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” saying it contained classified information and threatened national security.

The book, scheduled to hit store shelves on Tuesday, is already in the hands of media organizations.

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” the judge wrote.

But he said an injunction would be too late to stem the harm. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe —many in newsrooms — the damage is done,” Lamberth said.

In a tweet shortly after the decision was released, Trump charged again that Bolton was releasing classified information. “He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him,” Trump said. “This should never to happen again!!!”

Trump drew some solace from the judge’s rebuke of Bolton.

“BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media,” Trump said.

Simon & Schuster, the publishers of Bolton’s memoir welcomed the ruling.

“We are grateful that the Court has vindicated the strong First Amendment protections against censorship and prior restraint of publication,” they said in a statement.

Bolton’s book has drawn wide attention for its withering portrayal of Trump and how politics drove the president’s foreign policy. Bolton describes Trump as imploring Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning his 2020 re-election bid, and he detailed alleged improprieties not addressed in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Trump ousted Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, last September after 17 months as national security adviser.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCoronavirus in Cyprus: latest infographics

Top Stories

World

Judge rules against Trump request to block Bolton’s book

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald...
Read more
Local

Coronavirus in Cyprus: latest infographics

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The latest update on the coronavirus disease in Cyprus shows that Limassol has a significantly lower number of locally acquired coronavirus cases than the...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases reported for fifth day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus after a total of 808 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. This is the fifth day...
Read more
Local

Update: Fire near Peristerona under control (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire which broke out near Peristerona has been contained after burning 17 hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and a number of olive...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies Covid-19 test requirement for crossings

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government has clarified that some groups of Cypriot citizens using the checkpoints will only need to obtain a certificate they have tested negative...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Erdogan says Turkey has lost some ground in coronavirus fight

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey had lost some ground in its battle with the coronavirus but a focus on hygiene, masks and...
Read more
World

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, on Friday refused to step down after...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas,...
Read more
World

Trump warns protesters to face ‘different scene’ at his Oklahoma rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a warning that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros